This Behemoth Lay Hidden In The Jungle For 30 Years. Then the Australian Military Made A Momentous Discovery

In 1972 a group of soldiers were on board a Royal Australian Air Force helicopter were flying over a remote part of Papua New Guinea. Suddenly, they detected a large, partially submerged object in a stretch of wetlands. And when they flew closer, they couldn’t believe what they were seeing…
Encompassing a plethora of Pacific islands just north of Australia, Papua New Guinea is home to some of the world’s most exotic wilderness. Its many varied ecosystems include lush tropical rainforests, rugged mountain chains, volcanoes, savannahs and swamps.
And the object that the Australian soldiers had spotted was in a particularly remote, crocodile-infested swamp known as Agaimbo. Indeed, one of the reasons the object in question was so incredibly well-preserved was that it was in such an inaccessible location.
