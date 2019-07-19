British Workmen Unearthed Dozens Of Skeletons That Show Eerie Signs Of Human Sacrifice

ADVERTISEMENT

When the utility workers first dig into the ground, their only thoughts are of preserving this precious waterway. However, that quickly changes when they encounter something completely unexpected. They unearth skeletons, in fact. And not just a couple – dozens of them. Moreover, when experts arrive on the scene, they present some sinister hypotheses. Perhaps, they say, these bones are the result of human sacrifice.

When ancient civilizations living on the British islands began working with iron, they could have had little idea that their actions would define an era. Nowadays, historians refer to the time from approximately 800 BC to 43 AD as the U.K.’s Iron Age. As it turns out, the period carried more significance than just the adoption of iron tools.

Not only did the people of the Iron Age learn to work with metal, but they also cordoned themselves off into regional tribes. Each one had its own distinct way of life. They crafted their pottery differently, for example, and used iron in their own fashion, too.

