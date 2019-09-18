Excavators in Shallalat Gardens, one of Alexandria’s public parks, are finishing up another exhausting day. Their dig has gone on for three years. Still they have no end in sight, their search seemingly destined to be fruitless. Perhaps they will never find the Egyptian tomb of the legendary conqueror Alexander the Great.
Excavators In Egypt Have Uncovered New Clues To The Long-lost Tomb Of Alexander The Great
But the lead archaeologist at the dig, Calliope Limneos-Papakosta, is sure that Alexander’s tomb is somewhere under the park. The area is where ancient Greek historian Strabo indicated that it would be found, somewhere in the space between the Palace of Ptolemy and Alexandria’s ancient high street, Canopian Street. So this is where she has directed the dig.