It started out like any normal day for the construction crew in Tomares, Spain. They had been sent to dig a trench in the small town in the southern province of Seville. Their task was to lay some electricity cables in order to send power to a nearby park. But what they found was far more electrifying than that.

The machinery that the crew was using to rip up the ground hit something strange – something that was different from the soil in the surrounding area. The work came to a stop so the workers could investigate just what they had hit.

Intriguingly though, this is a story not simply of one discovery, but of two. Because while the objects the machines had hit were pretty interesting, what was inside them was absolutely astounding. Indeed, the find transformed what had been an ordinary cable trench into the site of one of the most amazing hauls of Roman treasure to ever be unearthed.

