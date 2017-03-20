After Digging Up A Few Bones, Workers Unearthed A Chilling 300-Year-Old Burial Ground

ADVERTISEMENT

Work on a Philadelphia construction site came to shock standstill on 9 March, 2017. While digging out a former parking lot, builders had made an alarming discovery: a coffin. Ominously, the grizzly find was soon followed by another and another and another…

The site is located in Old City close to 2nd and Arch Streets, near the Delaware River – a neighborhood famously known as “America’s most historic square mile.” First settled by William Penn and the Quakers, it is home to scores of notable landmarks, including the oldest inhabited street in the country.

The builders who unearthed the coffins were working on a new apartment block. The development is owned and managed by PMC Property Group, a Philadelphia-based corporation with close to 100 rental schemes. Construction was slated for completion by April 2018, but now archaeologists must excavate and analyze the human remains discovered there.

