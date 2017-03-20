After Digging Up A Few Bones, Workers Unearthed A Chilling 300-Year-Old Burial Ground

Work on a Philadelphia construction site came to shock standstill on 9 March, 2017. While digging out a former parking lot, builders had made an alarming discovery: a coffin. Ominously, the grizzly find was soon followed by another and another and another…
The site is located in Old City close to 2nd and Arch Streets, near the Delaware River – a neighborhood famously known as “America’s most historic square mile.” First settled by William Penn and the Quakers, it is home to scores of notable landmarks, including the oldest inhabited street in the country.
The builders who unearthed the coffins were working on a new apartment block. The development is owned and managed by PMC Property Group, a Philadelphia-based corporation with close to 100 rental schemes. Construction was slated for completion by April 2018, but now archaeologists must excavate and analyze the human remains discovered there.
Here’s What These Classic Horror Movie Characters Look Like Underneath The Makeup
After Fashion Schools Rejected Her Because Of Her Condition, This Teenager Blazed A Phenomenal Trail
This Teen Was Called A Monster Because Of Her 500 Birthmarks. But Now She’s The One Who’s Smiling
20 Bestselling Books That Were Rejected By Publishers Before They Became Classics
20 Animals Doing Things For The First Time With Absolutely Priceless Reactions
This Dude And His Cats Recreated Iconic Movie Scenes, And It’s Genius
These Photos Found In His Mistress’ Bedroom Reveal A Side Of Adolf Hitler You’ve Never Seen
20 Pawn Stars Secrets That Reveal What Really Goes On Behind The Scenes
This Jogger Fought With An Attacker In A Restroom, And Her GPS Recorded The Frightening Event
After This K-9 Was Shot In The Face By A Suspect, His Distraught Partner Didn’t Know If He’d Make It
This Foster Child Is Taken From An Abusive Home, And It’s Just The Start Of Her Heartbreaking Tale
After This Woman’s Waters Broke At 22 Weeks, She Stunned Doctors Who Said Her Baby Wouldn’t Survive