A Diver Was Exploring Off The Coast Of Italy When He Unearthed Two Astonishing Ancient Discoveries

ADVERTISEMENT

When Stefano Mariottini found two ancient artifacts while diving, he couldn’t believe his luck. Little did he know just how significant his chance discoveries would prove to be…

It’s a beautiful, sunny day in the small town of Monasterace on the Calabrian coast of Italy. The date is August 16th, 1972, and holidaymaker Stefano Mariottini is enjoying the final hours of his vacation. Snorkeling in the clear, blue waters of the Ionian Sea just south of the town, he spots something on the ocean floor that will write his name in the history books.

Italy is a country with a rich and colorful history. Having once ruled much of the western world, its cultural and artistic legacy is immeasurable. And let’s not forget the nation’s archaeological treasures. From the melancholy perfection of Pompeii and Herculaneum to the grandeur of Rome’s Colosseum, it’s fair to say that Italy’s buried past has provided a rich and enduring window into life in the ancient world.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a land packed with ancient wonders, Calabria, on the southern tip of Italy, is somehow even more full. Often described as the country’s “open-air museum,” it seems as though antiquities can be found at every turn. Anything and everything you can think of in relation to ancient civilizations has been found here.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT