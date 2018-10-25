Divers Say They’ve Discovered The World’s Oldest Intact Shipwreck At The Bottom Of The Black Sea

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s late 2017, and the Black Sea Maritime Archaeology Project team explore the sea floor using the most advanced technology. This is the third year the team have worked in the Black Sea of the Bulgarian coast. They’ve previously discovered the remains of some 60 wrecks. But now they find a shipwreck that stands out from all the others, a truly unique discovery.

Run by the University of Southampton in England, the Black Sea Maritime Archaeology Project (Black Sea MAP) involves an international team of scientists. When the project first started in 2015, searching for ancient sunken vessels wasn’t even on the team’s agenda. Their initial aim was to study the impacts of sea level and climate changes since the last ice age.

But as they explored the sea bed using remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) they came across more and more astonishingly well-preserved sunken ships. In fact, in their first season of exploration in 2016, they discovered a staggering 44 ancient ships on the sea floor from a range of eras.

