Divers Off The Coast Of England Discovered A 17th-Century Shipwreck Laden With Incredible Relics

In a bay once haunted by smugglers and pirates, divers are hunting for the remains of a long-lost ship. Laden with a cargo worth millions of dollars, she sank in these waters more than three centuries ago. For years, people have searched for the wreck of the President – and now, finally, their luck has changed.

A wild, windswept corner in the far southwest of England, the county of Cornwall is steeped in seafaring myths and legends stretching back hundreds of years. And back in the 17th century, when piracy was at its peak, the area’s rugged coastline and hidden coves witnessed many a terrifying wreck and raid.

But even though piracy is no longer a threat along the Cornish coast, the waters are far from safe. In fact, it’s thought that as many as 6,000 ships have been wrecked off the county’s treacherous shores. And although some of these date from modern times, others reveal a fascinating insight into a long-forgotten past.

