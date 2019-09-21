Scientists are poring over the body of a puppy; but this is no ordinary animal. The young pup has lain frozen in the Siberian permafrost for 14,300 years. Painstakingly, the researchers extract samples of tissue from cartilage, liver and muscle. And once they’ve analyzed the samples in the lab they make a groundbreaking discovery – and it may have huge implications for science.
Experts Studying The 14,000-Year-Old Remains Of A Frozen Siberian Puppy Made A Genetic Breakthrough
But is this young dog a wild wolf or a domesticated animal once owned by a human, or perhaps a hybrid of the two? It’s impossible to be sure, but at the site where the puppy was found, there are signs of human activity. Researchers found animal bones with the tell-tale signs of butchering, as well as traces of fire.