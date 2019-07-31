When Drought Caused A Reservoir In Iraq To Dry Up, It Exposed A Palace From A Once Powerful Kingdom

ADVERTISEMENT

When water levels in the Mosul Dam reservoir fell in 2010, people were permitted the briefest glimpse of something long submerged. Yet it wasn’t until much later that the reservoir had dried up enough to allow archaeologists to finally explore this mysterious find. And so they rushed to do so before it disappeared under the water again.

Even though the contents of the reservoir had first been revealed in 2010, they had disappeared again before experts could examine them. Indeed, it wasn’t until 2018 that archaeologists got another chance to work on the site. Yet even this time around, the archaeologists didn’t have time to explore every corner of their discovery. And it’s impossible to know when the site will emerge again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mosul Dam which held the mysterious discovery is located in Iraq. This is a country known as the “land with two rivers” because of the importance of the Tigris and the Euphrates. These are vital to agriculture, but in recent years have seen their water levels shrinking. Indeed, the reveal at the Mosul Dam was ultimately a mere bright spot within the context of a drought that destroyed crops and lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT