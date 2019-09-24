The origins of the human race have fascinated our brightest minds for countless centuries. Through archaeological digs, experts have pieced together an understanding of our evolution from apes to Homo sapiens. And though there still remain unfilled gaps in our collective knowledge, a new discovery could hold the missing link to humanity’s ascent – and provide new light on how we all came to be.
Experts Unearthed A 3.8 Million-Year-Old Skull In Ethiopia That May Change The Face Of Human History
The site of Woranso-Mille sits around 300 miles from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa. On the surface, the area – which is near the borders of Djibouti and Eritrea – may seem pretty unremarkable. But for paleoanthropologists, this site is one of the most important places for deciphering the clues to our very existence.