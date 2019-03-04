Archaeologists In Egypt Made A Startling Discovery That Could Unlock The Secrets Of Mummification

ADVERTISEMENT

Deep beneath an ancient Egyptian burial site, a team of archaeologists are exploring tombs first excavated more than 100 years before. But this time around, they discover something incredible – an all-too-rare insight into the enigmatic process of mummification. The find promises new revelations about the methodology behind this mysterious and long-forgotten rite.

From the Great Pyramid of Giza to the countless relics that fill museum cabinets around the world, the influence of Ancient Egypt can still be felt globally today. Yet however much we already know about this great North African civilization, there’s always more to learn. There is much about Ancient Egyptian culture and traditions that for now at least remains lost to time.

The story of one the world’s oldest and grandest cultures began way back in the 31st century B.C., with the unification of the two kingdoms of Upper and Lower Egypt. The king responsible, Narmer, also known as Menes, is today regarded as the first pharaoh, although the Egyptians themselves wouldn’t come to use this term until almost 2,000 years later. Nonetheless the template created by Narmer, now known as the Early Dynastic Period, would endure for about 3,000 years.

