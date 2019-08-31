Deep beneath the surface of central Australia, seismic waves echo through the ancient rock. Meanwhile, hundreds of feet above, a team of scientists are poring over reams of data. With this advanced technology, they’re piecing together a picture of an ancient world – and it’s one with an incredible surprise in store.
Experts Have Discovered A Secret Ancient World Hidden Beneath Australia
Millions of years ago – when dinosaurs roamed the Earth – Australia was a very different place to what it is today. And here on the border between Queensland and South Australia, great rivers once flowed through the now-arid land. Now in the 21st century, researchers are finally realizing the full extent of this Jurassic landscape.