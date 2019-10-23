Experts In The Middle East Are Using Drones To Unravel The Secrets Of A Mystery Civilization

Imagine if Ancient Egypt had gone undiscovered. That’s what has happened in Saudi Arabia, a country with a rich, age-old history that many people simply do not know about. But a tech-centric excavation should change all that, as light aircraft and drones hover over the area. They’ve already pinpointed some incredible pieces of history that have remained hidden for centuries.
Imagine if Ancient Egypt had gone undiscovered. That’s what has happened in Saudi Arabia, a country with a rich, age-old history that many people simply do not know about. But a tech-centric excavation should change all that, as light aircraft and drones hover over the area. They’ve already pinpointed some incredible pieces of history that have remained hidden for centuries.
Indeed, the Nabataean people once roamed the area over which these devices now hover, but it looked very different under their watch. The ancient tribe lived nomadically for years before settling down and into a life that focused on trade and agriculture. They also built some incredible structures and sacred sites, some of which have already caught archaeologists’ attention.