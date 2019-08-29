Experts Made A Miraculous Discovery At Mount Zion That Proves A Biblical Story Really Took Place

ADVERTISEMENT

At Mount Zion in Jerusalem, a team of archaeologists is slaving away in the Middle Eastern heat. Their shirts stuck to their backs, they pick through thousands of years of history, trying to find something significant. And finally, their efforts are rewarded with an incredible find – something possibly out of the Bible itself.

Now in the 6th century B.C., a great city stood here. In fact, it’s described in the Bible as a place rich in culture and wealth. And even today, the site is scattered with historic sights – a window to the past in modern Jerusalem. But because many stories have been told about this land, it sometimes takes an archaeologist to separate fact from fiction.

According to the Bible, the city fell when the Babylonian king, Nebuchadnezzar II, unleashed his wrath on Zedekiah, the Judean king. Now it is believed to have happened around 586 B.C. And in the chaos, much of Jerusalem was destroyed. In fact, even the mighty King Solomon’s Temple was demolished – sparking an archeological mystery that continues today. But how much of this legend has its basis in fact?

