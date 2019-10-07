Experts Opened A Mysterious Box From Tutankhamun’s Tomb And Made A Startling Discovery

British historian and broadcaster Bettany Hughes is filming a television show on location in Egypt. She stands before an elegant chest with Egyptian antiquities expert Dr. Essa Zidan. But this is no ordinary box – it came from the 3,300-year-old tomb of Tutankhamun and has never been opened in front of a film crew. Turning to Zidan, Hughes asks if she can remove the lid; to which, astonishingly, he says “yes.” And what they find inside is entirely unexpected.