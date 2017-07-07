In a cemetery somewhere in Jerusalem, a groundskeeper uncovers a dazzling object buried deep underground. Is it a forgotten ancient relic – an artifact of the city’s troubled past? The experts are stumped. That is, until a Facebook post reveals the unlikely truth.
The story began back in June 2015, when an unnamed worker was carrying out maintenance work at a burial ground in Jerusalem in Israel. While digging about five feet underground, the laborer discovered a mysterious plastic pipe.
Intrigued, the worker looked inside the pipe, only to discover a strange object wrapped in a length of cotton. But when the fabric was unwound, something truly bizarre lay there. It was something that would baffle experts for the next six months.
-
Her Son Tragically Passed Away After Visiting A Pet Store. Now Mom Has A Grave Warning For Parents
-
Experts Thought This Object Was An Ancient Jewish Relic. Then A Man On Facebook Set Them Straight
-
10 Surprising Secrets Hidden On The Cover Of The Beatles’ Abbey Road
-
When A Couple Found This Strange Rock On A Beach, They Had No Idea Of How Insanely Valuable It Was
-
This Fox Was Set To Kill A Stray Cat – But Then The Most Startling Thing Happened
-
When His Wife Gave Him An Unexpected Gift, What He Found Inside Made Him Break Down In Tears
-
The 20 Greatest College Football Coaches Of All Time
-
After Her Dad Died, This Woman Adopted His Dog – But Her Heart Broke When She Got Some Tragic News
-
When Scientists Discovered This Deep Sea Creature, They Realized It Had An Impressive Power
-
When Ellen Was Forced To Stop Her Show, She Hauled Up Her Assistant And Told Her To Turn Around
-
After This 9-Year-Old Heard A Strange Noise In The Bushes, What She Found Made Her Start Screaming
-
When This Cat Gave Her Family A Strange Present, What They Found Inside Stunned Them