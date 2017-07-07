Experts Thought This Object Was An Ancient Jewish Relic. Then A Man On Facebook Set Them Straight

ADVERTISEMENT

In a cemetery somewhere in Jerusalem, a groundskeeper uncovers a dazzling object buried deep underground. Is it a forgotten ancient relic – an artifact of the city’s troubled past? The experts are stumped. That is, until a Facebook post reveals the unlikely truth.

The story began back in June 2015, when an unnamed worker was carrying out maintenance work at a burial ground in Jerusalem in Israel. While digging about five feet underground, the laborer discovered a mysterious plastic pipe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Intrigued, the worker looked inside the pipe, only to discover a strange object wrapped in a length of cotton. But when the fabric was unwound, something truly bizarre lay there. It was something that would baffle experts for the next six months.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT