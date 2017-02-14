A Family Were Foraging For Berries When They Stumbled Upon The Remains Of An Ice Age Beast

ADVERTISEMENT

One day in 2010 a farmer called John was foraging for berries with his two sons in the back yard of their family home in Oskaloosa, Iowa. As they scoured the land for fruit, John noticed something sticking out of the mud in a dried-up creek bank.

Down on his hands and knees, John took a good look at this new discovery. It was big, that was for sure, but to begin with, he wan’t entirely sure what he was looking at. And then he started to notice patterns. This wasn’t just some rock jutting out of the mud. It was something else entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT

As John and his sons started to dig out their discovery, they surely didn’t know that they were putting into motion a chain of events that would reveal what life in Iowa was like some 12,000 years ago. And it was all thanks to John noticing the object and announcing, “Boys, that’s a bone, that’s a really big bone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT