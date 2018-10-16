An 8-Year-Old Girl Was Swimming In A Lake When She Discovered An Incredible Archaic Weapon

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 15, 2018, the Vanacek family were enjoying a vacation at their holiday home in Tånnö, southern Sweden. The region had suffered a drought, and the water levels at the nearby Vidöstern lake were lower than usual. Not that this bothered eight-year-old Saga, who was swimming in it anyway.

Incredible discoveries often happen when you least expect them. For instance, China’s Terracotta Warriors were discovered by a farmer during excavations for a well. The Dead Sea Scrolls, meanwhile, were only found when a shepherd accidentally fell into a cave they had been hidden in. It seems that fate and history often conspire against unwitting participants.

With that in mind, let’s go back to Saga Vanacek, splashing around and generally having fun on her summer holiday. Thankfully, despite the drought, the lake was full enough for sailing as well as swimming. The lower levels of water, however, had revealed a lump of concrete on the lake bed. To notify passing boats of the danger, Saga and her father, Andy, decided to place a marker on the water.

