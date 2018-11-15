An Internet Sleuth Claims This Syrian Structure Is Proof The Great Biblical Flood Actually Happened

ADVERTISEMENT

The Great Flood, as depicted in the Book of Genesis in The Bible, is one of the most famous and unsettling myths in Judaism and Christianity. It tells how God, displeased with the “wickedness” of His creation, decided to wipe out most of life on Earth and start again. The only humans spared His wrath were righteous Noah and his family, who survived the deluge inside a giant ark.

According to The Bible, the ark was large enough to hold “seven pairs of every clean animal… and one pair of every unclean animal.” But considering that there are thought to be 8.7 million species of animals on the planet, there can be no historical reality to that claim. Indeed, no geological record of the claimed worldwide flood has ever been found. And the tale may have originated in an ancient Mesopotamian poem, the Epic of Gilgamesh.

Nonetheless, many attempts have been made to establish Noah’s Ark as a historical truth. In fact, people have been searching for its physical remains for more than a thousand years. So far no one has succeeded. But now an online “history” channel on YouTube has a radical new theory – one backed by evidence it describes as compelling.

