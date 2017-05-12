This Guy Was Trekking Through The Woods When He Stumbled Upon A Secret Trapdoor In The Ground

Clambering between debris and fallen trees, a German relic hunter was deep in a forest when his metal detector emitted an unexpected signal. Brushing away the cold earth and leaf litter from the ground, he couldn’t believe his luck. “It’s a fricking door,” he exclaimed. “And I think there is some sort of structure down here…”
The relic hunter, whose YouTube channel “WW2HistoryHunter” has more than 140,000 subscribers, made the discovery while hiking in an undisclosed location in rural Germany. Moreover, his past videos had documented hidden World War Two locations such as strategic bunkers, commando centers and ammunition dumps.
It was a bright but bitterly cold morning in December 2015 when he began his exploration of an area of German countryside where he hoped to uncover further WWII artefacts. Equipped with his metal detector and a pair of ski gloves, he subsequently began searching a forest for hints of buried relics and hidden structures.
