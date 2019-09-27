The Hojgaard family need fuel, so they do as many others would in their small Danish village in the 1950s. They head out to the nearby bog, spades in hand. They dig deep into the earth to find peat. But then, their tools strike something different – it’s a body, and it appears as though the person has just died in the bog.
Peat Cutters Uncovered A Perfectly Preserved 2,000-Year-Old Victim Of Human Sacrifice In A Bog
In a way, it made sense that the Hojgaards would happen upon such a scene – after all, someone had recently gone missing in the area. But upon further investigation, the body didn’t belong to the child who had disappeared in Copenhagen. No, this corpse belonged to a man, as shown clearly by the stubble poking from his chin.