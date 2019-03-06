A Guy Was Exploring An Ice Patch In Norway When He Uncovered A Perfectly Preserved Viking Relic

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s 1974 and Per Dagsgard has just made the arduous climb through Norway’s Jotunheim Mountains to reach the Lendbreen ice patch. Searching for clues of lost civilizations, he reportedly had nothing more in mind than looking for centuries-old reindeer hunting gear. But what he actually found was far more impressive.

Although Lendbreen is home to an ice patch, it’s glaciers which are perhaps the most well-known ice formations. Glaciers begin life as massive snow deposits which gradually compress and harden into ice over time. Yet what makes them even more impressive is that they’re capable of incredibly slow movement, as their weight allows them to shift.

By contrast, ice patches cannot change their position. Instead, they form in covered areas, when deposits of snow freeze together and coalesce into dense ice blocks that can be as thick as 65 feet. If the weather remains cold enough, these ice patches will continue to grow and eventually mature into glaciers.

