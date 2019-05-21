A Drought In Ireland Exposed Long-lost Ancient Monuments Hidden Beneath The Landscape

ADVERTISEMENT

During the summer of 2018 Ireland was subjected to unusually severe weather conditions. While the island typically experiences moderate temperatures and lots of rain, this particular Irish summer brought about drought. And though this was undoubtedly a huge worry for the country’s farmers, historians were conversely treated to something special.

On July 10 of that year, Anthony Murphy and Ken Williams sent their drones hovering over Brú na Bóinne in the country’s east. This historic area is home to some spectacular ancient monuments, the most famous of which is Newgrange. Indeed, owing to its historical significance, UNESCO designated the Brú na Bóinne region as a World Heritage Site in 1993.

Today, evidence of Brú na Bóinne’s past significance can be seen in the remains of tombs, stoneworks and henges. A henge is a sort of ancient modification to the land consisting of a circular bank and a trench. These ditches were dug out within the earth berm, suggesting that they weren’t created for protective purposes.

