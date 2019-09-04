When the Netivei Israel Company wanted to build a new road from Motza to Jerusalem, it assumed would be a simple enough process. The area where the road was planned wasn’t thought to have any significant historical sites. But then a survey of the land revealed something remarkable just inches below the surface.
Archaeologists Have Unearthed A 9,000-Year-Old City In Israel That Rewrites Human History
The discovery, just three miles outside of Jerusalem, was completely unexpected and has the potential to radically change what we know about ancient Israel. As the dig continued and the sheer scale of the site became apparent, the astonishment grew. Nothing like this had ever been found before here, so experts knew there was much to be studied and explored.