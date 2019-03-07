When An Italian Guy Went To Repair His Toilet, He Unearthed An Ancient Underground Complex

ADVERTISEMENT

Luciano Faggiano and his sons dig through the floor of their property in Lecce, Italy, searching for a broken pipe in 2001. But, as they remove shovels full of debris, they come across the unexpected – a false floor. And what lies underneath that layer leaves them – and the rest of the town – stunned.

Italy has more than 40,000 years of human history. As such, the country plays host to an incredible collection of ruins from eras past. Rome, for example, was established in 735 B.C., and any visit to The Eternal City would be incomplete without visits to its many ancient ruins from the civilization that started it all.

Perhaps the most iconic Roman relic is the Colosseum, an architectural feat finished in 80 A.D. The circular amphitheater welcomed audiences of up to 80,000 people, once upon a time. Inside, they could watch everything from gladiator fights and public executions to sea battles, once the place was flooded with water.

