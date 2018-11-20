Kazakhstani Archaeologists Found A 2,700-Year-Old Tomb Filled With A Cache Of Startling Remains

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the summer of 2018 and Dr. Zainolla S. Samashev is back in the remote mountains of eastern Kazakhstan for his annual dig. Since 1998 he’s been excavating kurgans, heaps of stone and earth associated with burials dating back more than 2,500 years. Samashev and his team have made some stunning discoveries over the years, but what they find this summer is utterly astonishing.

It was a people known as the Saka who had created these elaborate kurgans. The Saka were Iranian nomads that lived throughout eastern Eurasia from around the 8th to 2nd century B.C. Although their precise history remains murky, it is believed that the Saka were closely associated with another ancient people, the Scythians.

Both the Scythians and the Saka’s origins can be traced back to earlier peoples called the Karasuk and the Andronovo. The Karasuk date back some 3,500 years, and they lived in Eurasia. The Andronovo inhabited central Eurasia during the Bronze Age from around 4,000 years ago. Like the Saka, both the Karasuk and the Andronovo peoples buried their dead in kurgans.

