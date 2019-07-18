Archaeologists Scouring This Sacred Bolivian Lake Discovered A Cache Of Ancient Treasure

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s 2013 and an international team of scientists are diving in Lake Titicaca on the Peru-Bolivia border, near Isla del Sol, Island of the Sun. They’re hoping to find evidence of an ancient Andean civilization, one that predates the Incas by hundreds of years. And they find a treasure trove of ancient artifacts that exceeds their wildest dreams.

The researchers had come to Lake Titicaca in search of evidence of the Tiwanaku people. They lived in the Lake Titicaca basin for some 500 years from around 1,500 years ago. Indeed, they were one of the most important civilizations of the Andes in their time. And their influence seems to have stretched far from their heartland at Lake Titicaca.

Amateur divers had made some interesting finds on the lake bed – and it was those that led the scientists to the particular spot they were exploring. This location was the Khoa Reef, which lies under a little over 15 feet of water. It’s around six miles from the most north-westerly part of the Island of the Sun, in the Bolivian section of the lake.

