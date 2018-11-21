A Man Was Digging Up His Property When He Made A Monumental 2,000-Year-Old Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s February 2015 and Luke Irwin has ordered some construction work on his rambling countryside home. But while laying a cable into an old barn, builders stumble across something incredible buried beneath the ground. It’s a discovery that’s lain hidden for 1,500 years – and one that will change Irwin’s life for good.

Most of the time, home renovations yield their own rewards. For example, the practicality of a new bathroom or the warmth of a new heating system is often enough to justify days or weeks of hard work. In some cases, however, these mundane tasks can reveal some startlingly unexpected finds.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Luke Irwin, a high-end rug designer, it was some routine building work on his property that revealed a hidden treasure so remarkable that it changed the trajectory of his career. Born in Dublin, Ireland, Irwin was once a pupil at the prestigious Eton College near Windsor, England.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT