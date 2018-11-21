A Man Was Digging Up His Property When He Made A Monumental 2,000-Year-Old Discovery

It’s February 2015 and Luke Irwin has ordered some construction work on his rambling countryside home. But while laying a cable into an old barn, builders stumble across something incredible buried beneath the ground. It’s a discovery that’s lain hidden for 1,500 years – and one that will change Irwin’s life for good.
Most of the time, home renovations yield their own rewards. For example, the practicality of a new bathroom or the warmth of a new heating system is often enough to justify days or weeks of hard work. In some cases, however, these mundane tasks can reveal some startlingly unexpected finds.
For Luke Irwin, a high-end rug designer, it was some routine building work on his property that revealed a hidden treasure so remarkable that it changed the trajectory of his career. Born in Dublin, Ireland, Irwin was once a pupil at the prestigious Eton College near Windsor, England.