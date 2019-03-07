A Mesmeric 2,000-Year-Old Mural Has Revealed The Hidden History Of An Ancient Italian City

ADVERTISEMENT

In the ancient Greek city of Cumae in Italy, archaeologists are exploring a necropolis that’s kept its secrets for thousands of years. Here, they find the remains of the region’s elite, buried in long-sealed tombs. And inside one, they discover a fascinating relic – an intricate mural that sheds new light on a forgotten past.

Ever since the Phoenicians first arrived on the shores of what is now Italy in the tenth century B.C., this Mediterranean country has been a melting pot of different cultures. But even though the Romans take most of the glory today, the truth is that many different civilizations have left their mark on this part of the world.

Back in the eighth century B.C., the homeland of the ancient Greeks was under threat. Spurred on by crises such as climate change and famine, they spread out to colonize and trade with other lands. And soon, Greek settlements had sprung up in Sicily and on the Italian peninsula.

