Experts Uncovered An Ancient Mosaic That May Shed Light On One Of Jesus’ Most Famous Miracles

It’s summer on the shores of the Sea of Galilee in Israel, and a team of archaeologists is slaving away under the boiling sun. In the ruins of an ancient city, they have discovered the remains of a church, constructed by Christians many years ago. And as they dig deeper, they discover a mysterious mosaic. Could this ancient artwork shed new light on a miracle straight out of biblical times?
By the time that Christians arrived in the fourth century A.D., Hippos-Sussita was already a bustling city. Keen to spread their faith to the inhabitants, these early followers of Jesus Christ erected a number of churches. In fact, archaeologists know of at least seven today – including the South West Church.