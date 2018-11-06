Archaeologists Hunting WWII Relics Accidentally Unearthed An Incredible 16th-century Shipwreck

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s April 2017, and members of a local archaeology group called Timescapes are rooting around on a British shore. Their mission? To find and document the remains of WWII defense structures. But what they actually find is something far, far older.

The south-east coast of the U.K., including the county of Kent, has some gorgeous beaches. Whether shingle or sand, they epitomize the benign beauty of an old-fashioned day at the seaside. Waves gently lap, the smell of fish and chips fills the air, beach huts abound and memories are made or revisited. But it wasn’t always so peaceful here.

ADVERTISEMENT

During WWII, Kent took a battering. Its proximity to both London and the European mainland, along with its miles and miles of coastline meant that the county played a big part in the conflict. From getting peppered with flying rocket bombs, to being used as a major training ground and staging post for the military, the place is steeped in war history.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT