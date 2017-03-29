The 26,000-Year-Old Footprints In This Cave Offer A Glimpse Of The Earliest Human-Dog Relationships

ADVERTISEMENT

Deep in the valleys of southern France, a researcher is studying ancient footprints in a prehistoric cave. But as he follows the tracks of a child, he begins to notice a surprising detail. Thousands of years ago, something walked on four legs beside this human. In fact, the scientist is about to discover a shocking revelation about mankind’s relationship with animals across the ages.

The story of this incredible find began back in December 1994, when Jean-Marie Chauvet was exploring the Ardeche Gorge near Vallon-Pont-d’Arc in France. His day job was as a government caretaker. However, Chauvet would like to do something a little different in his spare time. In fact, he liked to roam the countryside on the hunt for long-forgotten caves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, on December 18, Chauvet struck gold. While investigating the rocky cliffs of the gorge with two friends, he felt a draft of warm air. In order to take a closer look, the trio managed to force open a small hole.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT