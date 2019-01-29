Archaeologists Have Discovered The Oldest Human Fossil Ever Found Outside Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

High on a mountain in northern Israel, a team of researchers are searching for the roots of modern man. They find a fossil buried deep beneath the ground, and later investigation suggests that it’s the oldest evidence of Homo sapiens ever found outside of Africa. This being the case, this discovery could have astounding implications for history as we have hereunto known it.

Millions of years ago, our planet was populated by a diverse range of creatures. But somewhere down the line, the great apes emerged. Some of these creatures went on to evolve into the orangutans and chimpanzees that we can see today, but others evolved in a very different way.

Over time, the Homo emerged – the categorization of species that would eventually spawn modern man. And after a number of our early relatives had evolved, the humans we know today finally developed. But all these thousands of years later, we still today understand little about how it all took place.

