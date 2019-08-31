For several years, archaeologists working at the ruins of the ancient Roman city of Pompeii have been treated to some extraordinary finds. And digs which began in 2018 at one particular part of the well-preserved city have produced spectacular artworks, along with human remains. Yet in March 2019 another find was announced, but this one was specifically indicative of the everyday eating habits of that time and place.
Archaeologists Exploring Pompeii Have Unearthed A 2,000-Year-Old Fast Food Joint
The ruins of Pompeii are among the most unique and interesting in the whole world. Situated in the south of Italy – not far from Naples – Pompeii was once a popular holiday destination in the ancient Roman world. And on top of that, it was home to some 20,000 inhabitants.