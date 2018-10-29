This Prehistoric Art Discovered In India Could Reveal A Mysterious Long-lost Civilisation

ADVERTISEMENT

After the discovery of a number of prehistoric rock-carvings in the Konkan region in India, a group of explorers set out in search of more. Traveling from village to village in the area, the team began to uncover more and more carved images. And their discoveries are now posing some big questions about the Indian sub-continent’s past.

Konkan is a section of west Indian coastline, and is part of Maharashtra, one of the country’s largest states. It lies next to the Arabian Sea and has been ruled by a variety of peoples throughout the centuries. As a result, many ruins and artifacts have been discovered there which paint a picture of its rich history.

In the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, for example, the Ellora and Ajanta caves contain examples of incredibly ancient artworks. Taken together, the discoveries within these UNESCO World Heritage Sites shed light on the Hindu, Buddhist and Jain traditions of the time. Not only that, but they also show the impact those peoples had on the cultures that followed.

