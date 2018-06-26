These Prehistoric Carvings Have Baffled Experts, But The Mystery Could Soon Be Unravelled

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wild, remote Highlands of Scotland, mysterious carvings lie scattered across the rocks. First carved by human hands thousands of years ago, their purpose remains unknown in modern times. But thanks to a new research project, the truth behind these strange, ancient artworks could finally be revealed.

Amateur archaeologist George Currie has had a more eclectic career path than most. At 14, he left school to focus on his music and eventually found fame as the lead guitarist in the 1970s band Darts. But after enjoying the rock and roll lifestyle, he quit the band and began teaching instead.

However, it was Currie’s other passion that ultimately led to his surprising role in Scottish archaeological history. After retiring from the music business, he had plenty of opportunities to indulge his love of hillwalking, heading out from his home in Dundee, Scotland, and enjoying long strolls through the surrounding countryside.

