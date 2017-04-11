Researchers Dug Up 50 Headless Vikings – Victims Of A Disturbing And Mysterious Dark Ages Massacre

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of British archaeologists were digging in an abandoned Roman quarry in June 2009 when they made a strange and chilling discovery: an ancient mass grave filled with dozens of decapitated skeletons. It was, they told the BBC, one of the “most exciting and disturbing” historical finds in Britain in recent times…

The quarry was located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on the top of Ridgeway Hill in the county of Dorset. In the past, the site would have marked a crossroads on a prominent Roman road. Today, it overlooks the new Weymouth Relief Road, which was built to service sailing events at the 2012 Olympic Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the entire area is dotted with burial mounds called “barrows,” but this particular burial site was not quite like the others. The people buried here had not died peacefully, or from natural causes. Indeed, according to the archaeologists who found them, they had been brutally executed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT