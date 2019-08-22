Archaeologists In Pompeii Unearthed A Treasure Trove Full Of A Sorcerer’s Mystical Trinkets

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since the ruins of Pompeii were discovered in the mid-18th century, archaeologists have been working to piece together a fuller picture of life in the ancient Roman city. From spectacular artworks to ancient restaurants, excavations often uncover things which provide an insight into everyday existence there. And now another discovery – announced in August 2019 – appears to illustrate a more ritualistic form of life that once existed in the city.

All in all, 2019 has already proven to be a fruitful year for experts working through the ruins of Pompeii. At the end of March, for instance, the finding of a Roman convenience food eatery known as a thermopolium was announced. And even though there are 80 or so thermopolia already recorded in Pompeii, each newly discovered one is useful in that it sheds light upon ancient Roman eating habits.

About six weeks before this latest thermopolium was first reported, archaeologists had announced that the atrium of a particular house had been excavated. Here, specialists had uncovered colorful walls and a depiction of the mythological figure of Narcissus. This was a man said to be handsome, yet obsessed with his own looks.

