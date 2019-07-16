Archaeologists In Turkey Uncovered This Incredible Statue Of A Fearsome Emperor Under A Fountain

ADVERTISEMENT

Close to a modern-day Turkish city called Denizli, a group of archaeologists have been hard at work. Their area of focus was once a central location of the Roman Empire, so naturally it's worth investigating. Indeed, the site has, in the past, delivered some wondrous archaeological finds – and in 2019 a truly impressive new discovery was unveiled.

According to reports, historical digs have been staged in the area on and off ever since the 19th century. The region was once home to the ancient city of Laodicea, which was part of the Roman province Phrygia. This city was sited at a key point in a vital trading network, and so it became quite affluent.

Because of its significance in Roman times, archaeologists have identified Laodicea as an important site of study. Indeed, more structured investigations reportedly started taking place in the area from 2002 onwards. In the years since, experts have drafted a new map of the area and have attempted to spell out the significance of the various finds they have unearthed.

