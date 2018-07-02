Scientists Are Investigating A 9,000-Year-Old Sunken Atlantis That May Rewrite European History

ADVERTISEMENT

For almost 9,000 years Doggerland has lain at the bottom of the ocean, its secrets buried beneath the waves of the North Sea. Now, divers are beginning to investigate this forgotten land – and what they find could shed new light on how our ancestors first lived in Europe and the British Isles.

Today, we are familiar with the idea of vast empires that once flourished, only to be lost forever to the deep. From the legendary land of Lyonesse, thought to have once existed off the coast of Cornwall, U.K., to the famous island of Atlantis, many stories have been told about the power of the sea to wipe entire kingdoms off the map.

But not all of these places exist in the world of legend and myth. In fact, some 9,000 years ago, a very real land stretched across a vast expanse of what is now the North Sea. Connecting the modern regions of continental Europe and Great Britain, the area known as Doggerland covered around 100,000 square miles and spread from Denmark to Scotland.

