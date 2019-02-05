Scientists Have Discovered A New Dinosaur In Russia – And This Beast Was Absolutely Enormous

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s 1982 and paleontologist Vladimir Efimov has stumbled across three giant vertebrae buried in a Russian cliff. Some 20 years later, another researcher decides to reexamine the bones. But by now, another four fossils have been added to the collection – revealing a massive monster that once weighed over 17 tons.

Although they roamed the earth millions of years ago, dinosaurs continue to spark our imaginations today. Many, including the fearsome Tyrannosaurus rex and the long-necked, herbivorous Diplodocus, are instantly recognizable. This perhaps is due to their starring roles in numerous museum exhibits and movies.

But despite their high-profile place in modern culture, there are still many things about these impressive beasts that we don’t know. Indeed, there are around 1,000 different types of dinosaur currently recognized by scientists. Yet it’s likely that there are many more still waiting to be discovered.

