Scientists Have Discovered The Largest Dinosaur Footprint Ever Found. And It’s One Of Thousands

On a remote shore in Western Australia, a team of archaeologists is hard at work. And with developers zoning in on the area, the researchers know that they are up against the clock. But buried in the bright red rock is something fascinating and ancient, a find unrivalled anywhere else in the world.

Back in 2008 the government of Western Australia was searching for a location for a controversial project. Hoping to harvest natural gases in the region, it needed a site where it could process them. In fact, it was gearing up to spend an incredible $30 billion on the project.

Eventually, it started to look to Walmadany, an area of the Kimberley region on Australia’s north-west coast. However, not everyone was happy about this new development. The indigenous Goolarabooloo people who live in Walmadany were worried about the impact that the project would have on their ancestral lands.

