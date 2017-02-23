Scientists Dug Up A Rare Baby Dinosaur Skeleton So Well Preserved They Know Exactly How It Died

ADVERTISEMENT

Dinosaur fossils come in all shapes and sizes, but complete skeletons are among the rarest of finds. Well preserved remains of young prehistoric beasts, meanwhile, are even more difficult to come by. So, when a team of researchers unearthed an intact baby skeleton, they were understandably astonished at their discovery. But what the remains told them about both how the creature lived and how it died would be even more amazing.

Back in 2010 archaeologists were digging in Dinosaur Provincial Park near Calgary, Canada, when they came across something astonishing. Indeed, their find was unlike anything they’d seen before.

The park is a hive of fossil-related activity, having gained UNESCO World Heritage status in 1979. Over the past few decades, then, researchers have unearthed dozens of dinosaur species from the land there. And most of them are on display at the nearby Royal Tyrrell Museum, which opened in 1985.

