Scientists Have Found Ancient Weapons That Could Rewrite The History Of America’s First Settlers

ADVERTISEMENT

When people think about America’s early settlers, chances are that their minds turn to the Mayflower landing at Plymouth Rock. But human history on the continent goes back way further than the 1700s. Yes, humanity and North America have been friends for thousands of years longer than you might think.

While Christopher Columbus famously visited the Americas in 1492, he most definitely wasn’t the first human to set foot there. That honor, since the beginning of the 20th century, has been given to the Clovis people, a culture that existed in North America around 13,000 years ago. And how do we know this? Well, the archaeological record of the continent has provided evidence aplenty of their existence.

ADVERTISEMENT

So abundant are artifacts from the Clovis era that archaeologists noticed a signature style in the weaponry among them. Amidst the usual tools and detritus left by the inhabitants of an area, distinctive spear points were found during excavations. These prehistoric blades, most likely used for hunting animals, had a delicately shaped, fluted design.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT