A Secret Cache Of Crusader-Era Coins Has Been Found Beneath An Ancient Port City In Israel

Over the past few decades, a number of significant archaeological discoveries have been uncovered in the ancient Israeli city of Caesarea. From studying ancient harbors to Roman amphitheaters, experts have been able to slowly paint a picture of what life was like in this place throughout the ages. And at end of 2018 a new find served to add even more color.

Located today within the borders of modern-day Israel, the city of Caesarea has had a long and varied history. It was initially established by Herod the Great, a king of Judea who ruled from 37 B.C. to 4 B.C. Herod’s reign was supported by the Roman senate at the time, effectively making him a puppet leader for Rome.

Throughout the time of Herod, Caesarea was an important city within Judea. Initially known as Caesarea Maritima, it is thought to have been constructed within the vicinity of an old naval base between 25 B.C. and 13 B.C. In 22 B.C. a deep sea harbor was built for the city and it later served as a base for Herod’s navy, which itself served the Romans.

