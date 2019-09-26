On a dig in western Siberia, archaeologists have unearthed something startling; a 5,000-year-old grave that holds a unique artifact. Wrapped around the neck of a Bronze Age body is what appears to be part of a cloak. And, strangely, it’s made of birds’ beaks and skulls – something which has baffled the experts.
Archaeologists In Russia Are Baffled By The Mysterious Skeleton Of A Real-Life Birdman
The incredible discovery, made at the Ust-Tartas site in the Siberian region of Novosibirsk, follows the unearthing of up to 30 ancient graves. Experts have found a number of startling relics believed to be from the Bronze Age – and, as such, the area has given a fascinating insight into a prehistoric Siberian culture.