A Teen Exploring An Island With A Metal Detector Unearthed The Lost Treasure Of A 10th-Century King

Two metal detectorists were sweeping Rügen Island, off the north coast of Germany in the Baltic Sea. Like all detectorists, people who hunt for buried treasure with metal detectors, they were hoping to find something of historical interest, perhaps even something of value. They definitely came across something. Sadly, it looked like it was just a piece of modern aluminum. But closer inspection would reveal something much more exciting.

Metal detecting is an increasingly popular hobby underpinned by the romantic idea of finding buried treasure – a powerful motive for detectorists around the world. Steve Critchley has been pursuing his metal detecting pastime in the U.K. for 40 years. He gave a realistic perspective on the chances of finding anything valuable in an interview with The Independent in 2017.

“There are some people who think that it’s a way to make some easy money,” Critchley told the British newspaper. “I tell them that they’re better off putting a pound on the lottery – the odds are much better than expecting to find something valuable while metal detecting.”

