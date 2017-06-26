Divers Found This Tin Pot On A Centuries-Old Shipwreck, And What Was Inside It Is Mindblowing

In the murky dark of the Baltic Sea to the east of Sweden, marine archeologists rescued something remarkable from the icy waters one day last year. It was a pot, which had been buried in the silt of the sea bed for some 340 years; a relic from one of the greatest shipwrecks of the 17th century. Now that it had risen from the depths, what they found inside certainly isn’t for the faint of heart.
Although the discovery was made at the same site as many other artifacts, including a diamond ring and a horde of gold coins, the contents of the pot really got the scientists excited. It was found during a two-week annual dive off the coast of the island of Öland. While the wreck it was found near was first explored in 1980, even now it’s still revealing many secrets.
So why the excitement? There’s food in there — and not just any food. Scientists think that they’ve found a container full of cheese. That’s right, deep under the sea, divers have managed to recover a pot of dairy product from the depths with a use-by date of more than 300 years ago.
