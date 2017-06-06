This 2,000-Year-Old Chinese Woman Is The World’s Most Immaculately Preserved Mummy

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Cold War casts its fearsome shadow across the East, a team of workers in China’s Hunan province is busy digging an air raid shelter. However, as they cut their way through the earth, they stumble upon an elaborate tomb that’s lain buried for thousands of years. Its occupant died at the time of the Han Dynasty, but her body appears to have miraculously escaped the ravages of time.

Back in 1971 political tensions were flaring between the Soviet Union and the rest of the world. Moreover, just as the United States was encouraging its citizens to be prepared in the event of a nuclear attack, China was building air raid shelters in order to protect its civilians.

ADVERTISEMENT

That year it was decided that a shelter should be built at a hospital near Changsha, a city in southern China. However, when workers began construction, they uncovered an astonishing surprise. Indeed, hidden some 40 feet beneath the city, they came across an ancient tomb.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT